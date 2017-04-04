Fight for $15, Black Lives Matter groups join forces for rally

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Fight for $15 and Black Lives Matter groups joined forces, taking to the streets Tuesday to demand economic and racial justice.

The message was "fight racism, raise pay" and the event also commemorated the 49th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CBS News 8's Dominic Garcia reported from downtown San Diego where the rally was held outside City Hall.

It was one of 24 rallies held across the country Tuesday.