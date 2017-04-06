Padres fans heading to Petco Park this weekend urged to use MTS app

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Padres fans planning to take the San Diego Trolley to Petco Park this weekend to see the home opening series against the San Francisco Giants were urged Thursday by the Metropolitan Transit System to use the Compass Cloud mobile ticketing app.

Trolley service to and from Petco Park will be increased to accommodate Padres fans throughout the weekend.

"Compass Cloud is the everyday mobile ticketing solution for MTS and North County Transit District services that can help fans save money, speed up boarding, and add convenience to bus and train trips all season long," spokesman Rob Schupp said. "With Compass Cloud, fans avoid ticket vending machine lines and can purchase a transit day pass on their smartphones at any time prior to boarding."

Fans are also encouraged to ride MTS early and take advantage of two pre- game events at the Gaslamp Quarter Station and East Village. MTS staff will be at the Gaslamp Quarter Station promoting Compass Cloud with activities including free cotton candy, a photo booth and a prize wheel.

The East Village Opening Day Block Party in the East Village will be set up along J Street. The festivities at both locations begin at 11 a.m. First pitch is at 3:40 p.m.

All three Trolley lines will have departures a minimum of every 15 minutes most of the day and drop fans off at the doorstep to PETCO Park, according to Schupp.

Trains will depart stations every 15 minutes throughout the day on Friday. Service will increase to every 7.5 minutes (between Qualcomm Stadium Station and downtown) beginning at noon from Qualcomm Stadium. After the game, trains will depart every 7 1/2 minutes until crowds diminish.