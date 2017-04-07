Car collides with bus in Otay Mesa

OTAY MESA (CBS 8) - Nearly a dozen people were injured Friday in a collision involving a car and a city bus in Otay Mesa, according to police.

A Ford Crown Victoria rear-ended the bus around occurred around 12:30 Friday afternoon on Britannia Boulevard near State Route 905.

11 people were hurt with 6 taken to the hospital.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the driver of the car was trapped inside and had to be extricated.

Officers did not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. No arrests were made.