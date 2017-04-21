Purple Up! Show support for military kids - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Purple Up! Show support for military kids

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego beams with military pride and there's a way you can show your support. 
     
San Diego Unified Schools are calling on everyone to "Purple Up," after all, April is the month of the military child. 
   
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Murphy Canyon at one school where nearly every child comes from a military family.

