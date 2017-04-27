Plans to build border wall prototypes move forward

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Plans to construct prototypes for a massive border wall are full speed ahead, according to President Donald Trump.
The Trump administration plans to build prototypes of a border wall in Otay Mesa this summer. The prototypes are expected to be 30 feet tall to prevent climbing or tunneling.
Federal officials say $20 million has been set aside by congress, including money to fund the construction of up to eight prototypes plus funds to pay for assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
About 460 companies placed bids and 23 of those companies were from San Diego County.
Contracts will be awarded June 14 and prototypes must be completed by July 22.
Top Mexican representatives have indicated their country won't pay for the wall, despite conflicting information from President Donald Trump. Also representatives say they'll consider charging a fee for anyone who enters their country.
This comes on the heels of a visit from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly to San Diego Friday, April 21.
During his visit, Sessions urged cities and other government jurisdictions with immigration sanctuary policies to reconsider and work with federal law enforcement to identify criminals who should be deported.
