L.A. Riots: News 8 crew reunites and remembers 25 years later

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It has been 25 years since the Los Angeles riots, and at the time News 8 crews traveled to Los Angeles, where they found themselves surrounded by fires, looting and flying bullets.

Reporter Gina Lew, photographers Charlie Landon and Colleen Murphy sat down with CBS News 8's Steve Price to share their story about the scariest night of their lives.

The News 8 Crew shared how they worked through the night and drove back to San Diego with footage that would later make it on air during newscasts.

When asked 25-years later if they would do it again, all three said yes.

As the riots continued, News 8 continued to send more crews to Los Angeles to cover the unfolding events.

News 8 journalists would go on to be honored with multiple Emmy Awards for their coverage.