Falsely Accused: Settlement between SDSU and former student - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Falsely Accused: Settlement between SDSU and former student

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A former San Diego State University student has cleared his name after he was falsely accused of sexual assault, and on Friday he spoke with CBS News 8 about his settlement with the university.

Francisco Sousa said he feels vindicated after everything he went through in 2014. Sousa said he has moved forward two-and-half years after being unjustly suspended and falsely accused of sexual assault by a co-ed.

"I just want to go on with my life. My main objective was to exonerate and vindicate myself and I believe we were more than able to do that," he said.

After a protracted and pricey legal battle, the 23-year-old Portuguese national finally reached a settlement with SDSU which agreed to pay Sousa $10,000.

Sousa said he purposely did not seek a large monetary settlement because it was more important to vindicate his name.

"No amount of money could correct what happened to me. I also do not believe the taxpayers should be responsible to pay for the misdeeds of San Diego State," he said.

After SDSU issued a mass email to all students and faculty naming him as a sexual assault suspect in December 2014, the story went viral - damaging his reputation from California to Portugal.

All charges were later dropped and his suspension eventually lifted, but the damage was already done - forcing Sousa to transfer to another university.

"This all could have been avoided had SDSU actually done a proper investigation, and actually asked me questions," said Sousa.

Under the settlement, Sousa's record will be cleared - his arrest now a "detention." The university also agreed to special training for school employees who investigate sexual assault claims.

"Time will tell but I really hope that this does not happen again because I don't want anyone to go thru what I went thru - unfairly," he said.

San Diego State University said it does not comment on legal settlements, but in a statement to CBS News 8 said it takes the issue of sexual assault seriously. Further, it is "the school's responsibility to investigate all complaints to ensure the safety of our students."

RELATED

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.