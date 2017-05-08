San Diego police say teen killed by officers after pointing BB gun at them left suicide note

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police say a 15-year-old boy left a suicide note before he was killed by officers after pointing a BB gun at them in a high school parking lot in the dark.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Ahearn told The Associated Press on Monday that police found the note on the Torrey Pines High School student and believe he called police and pointed the BB gun at them so he would be shot.

RELATED: Torrey Pines H.S. student armed with BB gun killed by police

Police say the boy called 911 shortly before 3:30 a.m. to ask officers to check on the welfare of an unarmed boy in front of the school.

Investigators later determined he was referring to himself.

"As the officers exited their patrol car, the subject pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it directly at one of the officers,'' said homicide Lt. Mike Holden. "Both officers drew their weapons while repeatedly giving the male commands to drop his handgun.''

After refusing to comply, the boy continued to point it at one officer and began walking towards him, according to Holden.

"The officers gave additional commands to the male to drop the handgun and the subject again refused to comply,'' Holden said. "Fearing for their safety, both officers fired their weapons at the male striking him numerous times.''



The officers then began life-saving measures on the boy and called for paramedics.

He was taken by ambulance to Scripps Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Holden.

Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

RELATED COVERAGE