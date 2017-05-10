The Quartyard pop-up is moving to a new home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It was never meant to last forever, but neighbors in East Village are not ready to raise a final toast to the Quartyard.

The Quartyard pop-up park in downtown San Diego - on the corner of Park Boulevard and Market Street- is being forced to move.

Since developers Holland Projects started plans to build a 34-story high-rise, the Quartyard has been looking to breath new life in unused city-owned land.

"The idea was never to be a permanent park, just be a temporary here for now kind of space - and really make it better place," said David Loewenstein, Rad Lab and Quartyard co-founder.

Now, in a grassroots effort to save the Quartyard, a petition has gained 3,000 signatures.

The idea for the pop-up park was launched in March 2015, as part of a thesis for three graduate students from New School of Architecture and Design.

The three students created Rad Lab to activate a city owned vacant lot into a pop-up park made of shipping containers.

The Quartyard's creators transformed the formerly vacant city-owned land into a bustling 25,000-square-foot space. Besides having a coffee shop, food trucks, a restaurant, a craft beer garden and a music venue, it's downtown's sole off-leash dog park.

Since then, the Quartyard has received nearly 9,000 neighbors and visitors a month and hosted over 200 events throughout its history.

When the Quartyard moves to its new location on 13th Street and Market Street, it will be downsizing from 25,000-square-feet to 10,000-square-feet.

The Quartyard pop-up park continues to be temporary until the city can sell the land. As a for-profit organization, it operates just like any other business and has to acquire permits through the city.

The Quartyard in downtown San Diego is one of its kind the county.

