CBS News 8's one-on-one interview with Congressman Darrell Issa

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Congressman Darrell Issa continues to come under fire for his decision to vote in favor of the American Health Care Act, and on Friday he sat down with CBS News 8 for a one-on-one conversation.

No topics were off limits in CBS News 8's one-on-one conversation with Congressman Darrell Issa - from President Trump to recent protests.

Congressman Issa said the the recent protests against him are part of the process. This week, constituents express their fury against the Republican Congressman over his vote to repeal Obamacare.

"They are concerned - Liberal Bernie Sanders people who feel like they have not been heard. The bill [American Health Care Act] still is not perfect, but it is a lot better than were we started," said Issa.

Congressman Issa told CBS News 8 he voted for the bill because he believes it's heading health care in the right direction.

"The changes in there were changes people needed to have - including moving responsibility back to the states," he said.

As for older Americans seeing premiums rise under the new bill, Congressman Issa said they are the ones with money. Poorer young, healthy Americans should not be subsidizing them, but the Congressman wants younger workers to get health insurance - bringing him full circle to moving responsibility back to the states.

"If you are going to have, let's say $15 an-hour minimum wage, how about some that counting toward the health care cost to encourage employers to get back in the game," he said.

Issa was first elected to Congress in 2000. He has easily won re-election every tow years, but that changed last year when he narrowly defeated a relatively unknown challenger.

So, are San Diegans turning on him? Congressman Issa deflected the blame.

"The fact is, there were over $8 million - most by outside groups, Nancy Pelosi, $4 million toward outright lies about my record," said Congressman Issa.

When questioned about Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election, he said he does believe Russians meddled in the election. However, he has no problem with the president meeting with the Russian ambassador.

Congressman Issa does, though, support the firing of FBI director James Comey.

The Congressman said he wants to move forward with other issues affecting our country - including the sewage moving in from Mexico and making it easier for well educated foreign workers to be hired by local biotech companies.

If you would like to ask Congressman Issa your own question, he currently has a town hall scheduled for May 31st in Oceanside.