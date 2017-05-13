Memorial services for woman killed in University City mass shooting

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A memorial service was held for the 35-year-old mother who was killed in a mass shooting in University City Saturday.

Hundreds gathered, including family, friends, community members and local leaders to celebrate Monique Clark's life at the Rock Church in Point Loma.

Loved ones say she will always be remembered as being curious, feisty, and passionate about her family, especially her three young daughters, ages 13, 11 and 2.

"She was an amazing mom and she had gone through some hardship in her life, but the last three years have been the happiest of her life," Pastor Mickey Stoner, Rock Church said.

On April 30th, the mother of three was on her way to work as a security guard at the airport. She had just dropped by a friend's poolside birthday party at the La Jolla Crossing apartment complex when 49-year-old Peter Selis opened fire, killing Monique and injuring six others

At a vigil last week, Monique's aunt remembered her niece's unshakable spirit. One that she said will live on in her girls.

"They will carry on the bright and shining star of their mother and the strength and love that she had," she said.

Monique's family says they are praying for all those impacted by this unthinkable tragedy.

"There are a number of other victims that are still in the hospital still recovering, still going through some loss," Pastor Stoner said.

Clark's mother, Michelle Fuget, wrote on her daughter's GoFundMe page, "my granddaughters lost their mother, I lost my daughter, her siblings lost their sister, and countless other family members and close friends have lost someone who was taken from us too soon due to a senseless, cowardess act of violence."

