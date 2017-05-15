Assault suspect dies following deputy-involved shooting in Solana Beach

SOLANA BEACH (CBS 8/CNS) - An assault suspect was fatally shot Monday afternoon when at least one deputy opened fire on the man during a confrontation near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, police confirmed.

The facts surrounding the confrontation are currently under investigation by the Sheriff's Homicide Detail.

The suspect was treated at the scene before medics transported him to the hospital. The suspect did not survive his injuries and was pronounced at the hospital; he has not yet been identified, according to authorities.

Medics transported the victim of the stabbing to the hospital where he is currently being treated. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The shooting took place in the 400 block of South Highway 101 in Solana Beach about 4:30 p.m., sheriff's Lt. Jason Vickery said.

The altercation reportedly started when an employee at the Rubio's kicked the suspect out of the restaurant. He allegedly returned and stabbed the employee.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

Authorities closed traffic lanes around the site of the shooting and suspended train runs through the area to allow investigators to document evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.



UPDATE: Track closure continues btw #SorrentoValley and #SolanaBeach due to police activity. Pax advised to find alternate transportation. — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) May 16, 2017

UPDATE: Additional section of Train 785 departed #SolanaBeach at 7:11p headed north to #Goleta, operating approx 2 hours 45 mins late. — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) May 16, 2017

Click here for the latest traffic conditions.