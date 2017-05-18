New guy at News 8 remembers Matt Baylow visiting 4th grade class - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New guy at News 8 remembers Matt Baylow visiting 4th grade class

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Meteorologist Matt Baylow makes a living predicting the future. 

But even he never saw this one coming. 

In Thursday's Zevely, Jeff shows how just meeting Matt can change a life forever.

