The new CW San Diego launches May 31st!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 19, 2017

AN EXCITING NEW ERA IN SAN DIEGO TELEVISION BEGINS MAY 31st AS KFMB LAUNCHES THE CW SAN DIEGO AND NEWS 8 ON THE CW SAN DIEGO

SAN DIEGO, California – (May 19, 2017) – At 12:01am on May 31st, Midwest Television, Inc., parent company of CBS 8, AM 760, 100.7 KFM-BFM will launch its newest station, The CW San Diego. KFMB-TV will operate CBS 8 and The CW as duopolies in the San Diego market.

San Diegans can find the station on the following systems and channels:

Over the Air: channel 8.2

AT&T U-Verse: channel 6 and 1006

Spectrum (frmly Charter): channel 6 and 1212

Cox: channel 1006

DirecTV: channel 9

Dish Network: channel 6 and 8794

The CW Television Network, a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corporation offers original primetime, afternoon and weekend programming, delivering hit shows such as Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Flash, Riverdale, and Jane the Virgin, targeting the highly coveted 18-34 demographic. KFMB-TV's CW channel will also air syndicated and local programming, including newscasts produced by the same team behind CBS News 8, San Diego’s number one source for news.

"We're really excited to put the same quality of CBS News 8 onto our new CW affiliate,” said Dean Elwood, News Director of NEWS 8. “Now San Diego viewers can get the news they love at a time that's convenient for them, no matter which station they choose."

The CW newscasts, branded as “NEWS 8 on The CW San Diego,” will air 7am to 9am, 7pm, and 10pm. The anchor teams are as follows:

NEWS 8 Morning Extra 7-9am: Dan Cohen (anchor), Nichelle Medina (anchor), and Heather Myers (anchor)

NEWS 8 at 7pm: Carlo Cecchetto (anchor), Barbara-Lee Edwards (anchor), Matt Baylow (weather) and Kyle Kraska (sports)

NEWS 8 at 10pm: Marcella Lee (anchor), Eric Kahnert (anchor), Matt Baylow (weather) and Kyle Kraska (sports)

“We are thrilled to be adding the CW to the KFMB family,” said Alberto Mier y Terán, President and General Manager of the KFMB Stations. “It enhances our strong multimedia platform in San Diego and helps us to better serve all San Diegans with compelling programming and award winning local news.”

About Midwest Television, Inc.

Midwest Television, Inc. is San Diego’s leading multimedia company, operating CBS 8, The CW San Diego, AM 760 KFMB, 100.7 KFM-BFM and KFMB Interactive, the market’s only television/radio/digital/mobile media powerhouse serving the community round-the-clock.

To learn more about Midwest Television, Inc., please visit: www.kfmbstations.com.

