Gate Fire 100 percent contained, investigation continues

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Gate Fire northwest of Dulzura has been fully contained. Cal Fire says its crews will remain on scene Tuesday mopping up and guarding against flareups.

The fire, which started late Saturday morning, has destroyed more than 2,000 acres and a criminal investigation is underway after video - which appears to show the fire starting - was released on Instagram.

The person who shot the video has been cooperating with authorities and spoke with News 8's Dominic Garcia.

The original video can be seen on Instagram [Note: this video contains adult language].

Evacuation orders and warnings for Dulzura, Engineer Springs and the Thousand Trails Pio Pico Campground issued after the blaze started in the vicinity of state Route 94 and Otay Truck Trail late Saturday morning were canceled as of Monday, according to Cal Fire.

Road closures along state Route 94 were also lifted, authorities said.

Crews said Monday that they hope to have the fire fully contained by Tuesday

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. It was dubbed the "Gate Fire'' because of its proximity to a pink gate along the highway that leads to an access road, according to Capt. Issac Sanchez of Cal Fire.

No firefighter injuries were reported, but a Chula Vista police officer was seriously injured while directing traffic at a street closure.

All areas of active flame had been extinguished, evacuation orders in surrounding communities had been canceled and road closures along state Route 94 had been lifted as of this morning.

Firefighters hoped to have the burn zone of the blaze -- which got its name from its proximity to a landmark pink gate in the area -- fully contained by midmorning Tuesday

#GateFire [update] IC reports that the fire is 100% contained. Crews will cont mopping up and patrolling today, please drive with caution. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 23, 2017

RELATED COVERAGE