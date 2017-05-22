Gate Fire 100 percent contained, investigation continues

The Gate Fire, which has burned about 2,056 acres northwest of Dulzura, was 95 percent contained Monday. Cal Fire also reported that all evacuation orders and warnings were lifted in the fire area.
The Gate Fire northwest of Dulzura has been fully contained. Cal Fire says its crews will remain on scene Tuesday mopping up and guarding against flareups.
A SWAT standoff ends in a domestic violence arrest after a University Heights neighborhood goes on lockdown Tuesday morning.
The North County Transit District (NCTD) has voted to lay off its enforcement officers that patrol local train and bus stations.
It'll be mostly sunny in the majority of San Diego County Tuesday, once the morning clouds and fog clear.
A big vote is expected Tuesday as the Del Mar Fair Board considers transforming the Surf Side Race Place into a new indoor entertainment venue.
The North County Transit District (NCTD) has settled a high-profile lawsuit with a former employee for nearly $100,000.
The group behind the proposed SoccerCity development collected enough valid petition signatures to require the San Diego City Council to either consider approving the Mission Hills project or placing it before voters, the city clerk reported Monday.
Winter weather helped bring California out of a drought, but it also created the perfect environment for a wildlife to thrive. News 8's Brandon Lewis reports on some of the species taking over the mountains in San Diego.
It was the discovery of a lifetime for two local men who stumbled across a 1920's Model T left behind in a barn.