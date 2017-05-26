San Diego lifeguards have new tool in providing beach safety

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego lifeguards are gearing up for a busy holiday weekend and an even busier summer season.
Helping lifeguards provide safety services to San Diego’s beach communities and cliff areas during the Memorial Day holiday weekend will be new fleet of 2017 vehicles.
The City of San Diego signed a new agreement that has San Diego Toyota dealerships providing up to 35 vehicles for use by local lifeguards.
The agreement includes service and maintenance for the vehicles for a total savings of $1.2 million to San Diego tax payers.
Last year, lifeguards performed close to 9,500 water rescues.
