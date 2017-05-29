Shark sightings have Memorial Day beachgoers thinking twice

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) — Memorial Day is a popular time to head to the coast, including Carlsbad State Beach.

About a handful of sharks have been spotted along our shores, north of Carlsbad. So, people are being cautious as they approach the water.

"If I saw their fins flipping around out there I wouldn't go out," said one surfer. "I don't want to get bit."

San Clemente lifeguards say shark sightings shut down the beach over the weekend.

When News 8 took a helicopter ride recently, swimmers, surfers and beachgoers were told to get out of the water as four sharks were spotted by the shore.

One was reportedly an adult shark, 9 to 10 feet long - they feed on smaller marine life.

It included an area one mile north and one mile south of the San Clemente Pier.

Just a week ago, more than two dozen great white sharks appeared in the same area.

Last month, a 10-foot great white shark bit a woman's thigh at San Onofre State Beach.

Juvenile great white sharks - measuring under 8 feet - are commonly seen along Southern California beaches as they eat small fish.

Lifeguards reopened the San Clemente Beach around 3:30 Sunday afternoon when they felt it was safe.

A marine safety expert says they're monitoring the water with a sheriff's helicopter and drone.