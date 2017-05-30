Detectives investigating suspicious death of man in Rancho Santa Fe

A 71-year-old Rancho Santa Fe man was found dead at his home under suspicious circumstances Tuesday, authorities reported.
A ruptured water main created a roadway sinkhole that snared an Uber car and left some nearby homes briefly without water service early Tuesday.
Authorities Tuesday renewed their call for information that could lead to whoever shot and killed a 28-year-old Imperial Beach man in the Skyline neighborhood a year ago.
A prison inmate who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Barrio Logan earlier this month was back behind bars Tuesday.
Rady Children's Hospital gets a super surprise.
Fan-favorite superheroes have teamed up on a special mission to brighten the day of patients and their families.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports on what exactly they're doing.
Imagine having the luxury to set sail on a yacht whenever you want. Now you can. Boat sharing is hot trend on the water allowing more middle-class families to live their dreams without going broke.
A May grey Memorial Day had two San Diego drivers seeing red after a suspected road rage incident turned violent Monday.
Homicide detectives are searching for a suspect in the death of a 38-year-old black male who was found bleeding on a North Park sidewalk.