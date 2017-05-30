Detectives investigating suspicious death of man in Rancho Santa Fe

RANCHO SANTA FE (CNS) - A 71-year-old Rancho Santa Fe man was found dead at his home under suspicious circumstances Tuesday, authorities reported.

The man's wife made an emergency call about 11:30 a.m. to report discovering his body at their residence in the 17200 block of La Brisa upon returning home from running errands, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies investigated, then called in homicide detectives to take over the case due to the presence of suspicious wounds on the victim's upper body, Lt. Kenneth Nelson told reporters. The lieutenant declined to disclose the nature of those injuries.

The deceased man's name was withheld pending family notification.

