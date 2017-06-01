CA Superintendent visits local schools, talks about lead problem

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson made a few stops in San Diego Thursday.

First he visited the classrooms of two California Teachers of the Year who work here in San Diego to see the teachers in action with their students.

Torlakson stopped by Del Norte High School to visit special education teacher Megan Gross. Then he dropped in on science teacher Jenny Chien at the Casita Center for Technology, Science and Math in Vista.

Then Thursday afternoon, Torlakson visited a South Bay school where lead was recently found in the water.