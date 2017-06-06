Border Patrol arrests 2 on I-8 for transporting over 40 pounds of meth

On Sunday morning, agents stopped the driver of a 2015 Dodge Challenger who had narcotics inside his vehicle. The male U.S. citizen had 40.68 pounds of crystal meth inside his car seats.

Border Patrol agents arrested a man on Saturday who had meth hidden inside his 2003 Toyota Corolla. Agents found the nine bundles hidden inside the seat upholstery.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Tuesday, Border Patrol announced they had arrested two men in two separate incidents over the weekend for transporting 40 pounds, each, of meth hidden inside their vehicles on Interstate-8.

The first incident occurred on Saturday when a 21-year-old Mexican national in a 2003 Toyota Corolla was driving westbound near Pine Valley with a flat tire and his car was fishtailing.

Agents initiated a vehicle stop and the man claimed to be unaware of the flat tire, but during the conversation, the agent's K-9 alerted to the man's Toyota.

A search of the sedan revealed nine bundles of meth stashed inside the back-seat upholstery.

The narcotic bundles weighed 41.01 pounds and the estimated street value is $139,434.

The second incident took place on Sunday when agents pulled over a 29-year-old U.S. citizen and his five passengers.

As agents questioned the male driver, a nearby K-9 alerted to the man's 2015 Dodge Challenger.

A search of his car revealed seven bundles of crystal methamphetamine buried inside the front and rear seats. The driver was arrested and his female passenger and her four children were taken to a nearby station.

The meth bundles weighed 40.68 pounds and the estimated street value is $130,176.

In both instances, the suspected smuggler and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The vehicles were seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

In fiscal year 2017, Border Patrol agents have seized 1,989.86 pounds of methamphetamine in San Diego Sector.

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.