Mira Mesa hoarding house 1 year later

Mira Mesa hoarding house 1 year later

By Alicia Summers, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's been one year since an infamous hoarder house in Mira Mesa finally fell into the hands of a cleaning crew. 

By the time the city became involved, complaints from neighbors were piled almost as high as the trash surrounding the home. 

A News 8 Your Stories report in February 2016 featured residents on Belgian Street in Mira Mesa venting their frustrations and concerns about one of their neighbor’s out-of-control hoarding habits. At the time, the mess could be seen from Google Street View and even satellite images.

After a city lawsuit was filed and years of complaints from neighbors, the piles of clutter were cleaned up in May 2016.

News 8's Alicia Summers went to see how the house is faring now.  

