Coast Guard airlifts passenger from cruise ship near San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 61-year-old woman approximately 56 miles southwest of San Diego, Saturday.

At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Diego received a report from the crew of cruise ship Carnival Miracle stating that a female passenger 
was experiencing symptoms of respiratory distress.

The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon recommended that the patient be medically evacuated and taken to a hospital for emergency care.

A Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew was launched at midnight, arrived at the predetermined position and safely hoisted the woman from the cruise ship.

At 12:25 a.m., the helicopter crew returned to Sector San Diego, where the patient was transferred to awaiting EMS.

She was taken to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest, San Diego.

Her condition is unknown.

