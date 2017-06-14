LIVE STREAM: Multiple victims from UPS center shooting in San Francisco

Beer and baseball lovers alike will be starting off Father’s Day weekend on the right foot, participating in the 3rd annual Tony Gwynn 5.5K Run and Walk on Saturday. The race’s length, a half kilometer longer than the traditional 5k version, is an an ode to what some might call Tony Gwynn’s favorite spot on the diamond- the 5.5 hole.
A shooting Wednesday at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center in San Francisco sent multiple victims to a hospital, officials said.
Controversial modifications made by Mayor Kevin Faulconer to the city of San Diego's budget for the upcoming fiscal year will stand after a pair of override votes by the City Council failed Tuesday.
A police dog that was stabbed twice during a foot chase in North Park was recovering Wednesday, authorities said.
Aquatica San Diego is celebrating its 5 year anniversary with Fiesta Aquatica. The water park features private cabanas complete with wait service and fresh, tasty menu items, craft beer and live music, not to mention plenty of rides and entertainment for the kids.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday for a Navy man who was allegedly drunk when his truck flew off a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and crashed into a crowd 60 feet below in Chicano Park, killing four people.
As crews battle a wildfire that sent a firefighter to the hospital with minor wounds. They say it may be arson. A fire battalion chief says a suspect was arrested and questioned, but the exact cause is still under investigation.
On Tuesday night, San Diego police officers set up a checkpoint to screen for drunk drivers in Mission Bay.
Temperatures in San Diego County's deserts could climb past the 115-degree mark in the coming days as a heat wave grips the region.
The Chula Vista City Council on Tuesday signed off on autonomous vehicle testing within city limits.