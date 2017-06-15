Pro Football HOF cornerback Mike Haynes bringing prostate cancer awareness to men across country

Father’s Day is on Sunday, and what better way to pay homage to fathers in your life than to help keep them healthy?

Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Haynes and his son Tate joined News 8’s Dan Cohen in studio Thursday to talk about Men’s Health Awareness Month and how men can get a better understanding of their health this June.

Haynes’ gold Hall of Fame jacket might give the illusion of invincibility, but he’s actually been living with prostate cancer since 2008.

Symptoms weren’t initially apparent to Haynes, which isn’t uncommon. Luckily for him, he participated in a voluntary screening at an event at the Pro Football Hall of Fame which alerted him early making a big difference in his body’s response to treatment.

Since then, Haynes has worked closely with the NFL and countless urologists throughout the country as an ambassador for the Urology Care Foundation’s “Know Your Stats” awareness campaign.

Haynes said that 1 in 7 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer, and if it runs in your family you have an even higher chance- 1 in 3.

Tate Haynes played quarterback at Cathedral Catholic High School and is headed to play ball at Boston College next season.