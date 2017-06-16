Ocean Beach: Collection of the community's most memorable signs

OCEAN BEACH ( NEWS 8) - Ocean Beach is one of the more colorful neighborhoods in San Diego, and on Thursday a unique collection of community history was revealed in a rare collection bringing back a flood of memories about Ocean Beach's history.

The Ocean Beach Historical Society invited Claudia Peters Jack, a walking nostalgia and known as the Ocean Beach Mayor, to present her collection of 70 signs and artifacts.

Most of Claudia's collection represents Ocean Beach, but a few represent Blacks Beach.

"I think we need to bring more nostalgia," she said.

Claudia recalled having to bribe a man at Frontier Lanes in the 1970's with a dozen cookies so she could keep the Long Branch Street sign that had "Bong Ranch" written on it.

Pat James, who co-founded James Gang Printing, is Ocean Beach Historical Society's past president and a sign collector.

He is the owner of the original 1984 Ocean Beach sign - which he keeps on his patio.

"It's really about reminiscing. You look at these signs and you remember the businesses or the event that the sign was about - it brings back all this nostalgia," he said.

Each sign in the collection is a piece of time in Ocean Beach.

"It's all about that piece of history that makes people wonder and talk," said Claudia.

Claudia received applause when she recommended the Voltaire Park sign to be in the Ocean Beach Christmas Parade.

She also talked about the importance of volunteering in the community.