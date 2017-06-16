Celebrate Barrio Logan's Heritage and Vibrancy - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Celebrate Barrio Logan's Heritage and Vibrancy

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For the first time, the San Diego Museum Council is partnering with artists for collaborative mural exhibition. 
     
They're celebrating the rich history and culture of Barrio Logan.
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs shows us their work and the importance of it. 

