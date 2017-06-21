Sewage spill in the South Bay prompts advisory warning - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sewage spill in the South Bay prompts advisory warning

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The county Department of Environmental Health has issued an advisory warning of an ongoing sewage spill in the Yogurt Canyon area of Border Field State Park.
   
As of about 4 p.m. Tuesday, sewage was flowing at about 90 gallons per minute, according to the county.
   
Signs urging visitors to avoid contact with contaminated water have been posted near the spill location. 

County officials said the access road to Friendship Park should also be avoided.

