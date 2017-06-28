Demonstrators vs developers in Rancho Peñasquitos

SAN DIEGO — Protesters gathered in Rancho Peñasquitos Wednesday night upset over a plan to demolish an affordable housing complex.

The organizers claim a developer wants to replace the 300 low-income units along Carmel Mountain Road with luxury apartments.

Many of the complex's 330 tenants do not know where they will move if the plans go through.

Residents plan to attend the city's July 5 planning board meeting to ask that they do not approve permits for the developer.

News 8's Eric Kahnert reported from Peñasquitos Village apartment complex with more on the new plans and the backlash.