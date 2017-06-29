Giving students what they need most: Encouragement

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) — Sometimes, what a student needs the most is encouragement.



In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visited El Cajon to meet a special teacher who dug deep into her heart - and pocket - to help a student in need.

Jason showed up in Miss Wilson's class 8 years ago and he was a bit of a handful. But he had good reason to be - when he was younger his mother went to prison and when he was 12 years old his father was murdered. Jason then went to live with a family friend.

Still, growing up without parents had many challenges and Miss Wilson became family to Jason.

"I don't know why - we had a connection for some strange reason," Jason said.