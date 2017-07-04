Man accused of groping females at SeaWorld's Aquatica Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Parents expressed their concerns Monday night after a man was arrested for allegedly groping at least two females at a South Bay water park.

"We thought this was a family park, so we wouldn't think that kind of behavior would be going on around here," said one parent.

Chula Vista Police took 25-year-old Sergio Santos into Custody on Thursday at SeaWorld's Aquitica San Diego.

According to police, Santos tried to run way and assaulted a security guard in the process.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimStoppers at 888-580-8477.

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Chula Vista with what upset parents said about the incident.