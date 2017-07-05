Gang member shot and killed by a deputy in Vista during confrontation

A gang member wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant was fatally shot by deputies Wednesday at the end of a pursuit through a residential North County neighborhood.
The San Diego Housing Commission and area elected officials Wednesday kicked off a three-year, $80 million program to provide more housing for the area's burgeoning homeless population.
A Sig Alert has been issued for the southbound Interstate 15 onramp from westbound Poway Road after a trash truck overturned. Check back for more updates.
Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) crews are fighting a 15-acre brush fire, dubbed the La Pata Fire, in San Clemente near Camp Pendleton.
The rain is gone and shrubs are dry which means your home is at high risk of being threatened by a wildfire. We’ve all heard about defensible spaces around our homes, but not all of us know what goes into creating them.
The littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords arrived at its home port of San Diego Wednesday, less than a month after it was commissioned in Texas.
While we all love summer, your skin... not so much. The extra time you spend outside can damage your skin. But if you rev up that skincare routine this summer with some easy-to-make masks and scrubs, you'll look and feel great.
Volunteers with three organizations cleaned up area beaches Wednesday following the Fourth of July holiday.
Sunshine, food, fireworks and, of course, beverages. For some of us adults, a wonderful Fourth of July can lead to an uncomfortable July 5. Luckily, clinical nutritionist Tara Coleman has the secret concoction for detoxing your body and getting back to feeling normal.
A man trying to abduct a 6-year-old boy in the Fox Canyon neighborhood was thwarted when his truck wouldn't start, police said.