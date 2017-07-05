Gang member shot and killed by a deputy in Vista during confrontation

VISTA (CNS) - A gang member wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant was fatally shot by deputies Wednesday at the end of a pursuit through a residential North County neighborhood.

The suspect has only been identified as 24-year-old Hispanic male.

Deputies spotted the suspect driving on North Melrose Drive in Vista about 10:15 a.m. and conducted a traffic stop, sheriff's spokesman Ryan Keim told reporters.

After pulling over, the driver jumped out of his vehicle and ran off to the east, climbing over fences while attempting to escape.

The suspect fled for several blocks before getting into a confrontation with the pursuing deputies, at least one of the two opened fire. He died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Sheriff's officials asked the public to avoid the general area where the chase and shooting occurred while investigators documented evidence.