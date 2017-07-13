North Park Concerns: Seeing trouble surrounding Observatory Theater

NORTH PARK (NEWS 8) - North Park residents came together Thursday night to find a solution to problems at the Observatory Theater.

While video footage of rapper XXX Tentacion getting sucker punched on stage while performing at the Observatory last June may have been shocking, the head pastor of the church across the street said he has quite a video collection of his own.

Pastor Steve Morales with Horizon Park Christian Fellowship and Preschool said they had to put up a fence to protect their property.

"we had a big problem back here by the dumpster where it was a constant urination and defecating back there :26 every night we had to clean it before the students of the preschool here that we have, we have to clean it up every

morning," he said.

Residents and business owners said they are grateful for the opportunity to voice their concerns and talk about solutions at a community forum, hosted by Councilmember Chris Ward.

"Everybody wants peace in the neighborhood and public safety is critically important for me as their council representative, and I want to make sure we all are on the same page," said Ward.

according to Ward, a number of his constituents reached out to his office after the June 7th incident to discuss the facts and find solutions.

At Thursday's Ward said they would "have representatives from the police department, Observatory management to talk about what we know, what we would like to do better and what the expectations are going forward."

RELATED