Young couple accused of murdering man in Vista

VISTA (NEWS 8) - One of the two people suspected of murder in the death of a man in Vista appeared in court Friday.

Investigators said Shyrehl Wesley and Sheffah Chevis shot and killed 21-year-old D'Angleo Charon.

Wesley pleaded not-guilty on Friday.

Deputies arrested Shyrehl Joseph Wesley, 20, and Sheffah Shaddai Chevis, 18, at their San Diego homes this morning, according to sheriff's officials.

Chevis and Wesley are suspected of taking part in the shooting of a man found dead shortly before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 29000 block of Twin Oaks Valley Road, just south of Gopher Canyon Road and about a mile west of Interstate 15, according to sheriff's officials.

Detectives found the pistol allegedly used in the slaying after serving a search warrant at Chevis' Clairemont Drive home, Lt. Kenneth Nelson said. "We're still trying to figure that one out," he said.

It also was unclear who fired the fatal shots.

At the time of his arrest, Wesley was on parole for an armed-robbery conviction, the lieutenant said.

Chevis and Wesley were booked into county jail on suspicion of murder and were being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

