Story time with San Diego singer-songwriter Steve Poltz

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego icon and singer-songwriter Steve Poltz can add epic storyteller to his resume.

Poltz joined 100.7 KFM-BFM’s DSC Show for an hour’s worth of classic, timeless rock and roll story telling.

He took us back to his years before fame when he worked at a pizzeria, calling out orders in song and belting tunes over the microphone. He must have been good, because they eventually fired him.

Poltz is a founding member of the indie-rock band The Rugburns and is best known for his collaborations with Jewel. He grew up in San Diego, taking classes at Mesa College and playing some of his first gigs in the East County.

After getting fired from the pizzeria, Poltz hit the road to Northern California and started playing music on the streets. The rest was history.

Watch the full Facebook Live interview here: