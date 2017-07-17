The Insect Festival returns to the San Diego Botanic Garden

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — All bugs aren't bad - some are even beneficial and some are even tasty. That's why the San Diego Botanical Garden in Encinitas is "bugging out" for the Insect Festival.

There will be thousands of insects on display this weekend along with informational booths and entomologists on hand to answer questions.

To speak about the event, Morning Extra got a special visit Monday from Julian Duval of the San Diego Botanic Garden and Susan Nowicke from EcoVivarium Living Museum – who brought a few of her friends.

The annual Insect Festival July 22-23 will include live lizards, snakes and the famed Madagascar hissing cockroaches.

In addition to the fascinating creatures, there will be information on bug collecting as well as interactive insect arts and crafts, and tastes of cooked mealworm larva, in various flavors including mesquite, teriyaki and barbecue.

Sam, the garden’s giant Galapagos tortoise, will make a guest appearance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22.

The event is free with paid admission to the garden or membership. Children under 12 are free.

Get more information at sdbgarden.org.