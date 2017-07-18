TMNT creator shares tips on how to make a career out of comics

Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser form 2CELLOS, a Croatian cello duo pairing classical touch with youthful energy to bring you some awe-inspiring takes on your favorite pop and rock 'n' roll hits.
A local activist called on San Diego police Chief Shelley Zimmerman to release body-worn camera footage showing a police dog biting a handcuffed man.
While most people are glued to their televisions for the popular "Shark Week" others are making a difference off our coast. Particularly a local tattoo artist, Kyle Walker, who uses his profits to raise money for shark finning prevention and awareness.
A young man who was shot during a confrontation with a man he accused of checking out his girlfriend at a convenience store in the Bay Park neighborhood was hospitalized in serious but stable condition Tuesday, police said.
South Bay residents on Monday expressed anger and concern after the City Council signed off on a plan to buy a motel and turn it into transitional housing for low-level offenders.
In town for Comic-Con, the co-creator of one of the most creative comic franchises stopped by the News 8 studio to inspire comic lovers to turn their passion into a career.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors considers spending more than $1.1 million to outfit sheriff's deputies with body-worn cameras.
Nearly two dozen dogs have remained at San Diego County's three animal shelters since the week of Fourth of July.
Two suspects were taken into custody Tuesday following a short car chase in National City and Paradise Hills, according to the San Diego Police Department.
The council chambers were packed Monday night as Del Mar took a step closer to deciding the fate of short-term vacation rentals in the city.