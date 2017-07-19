No Comic-Con badge? There's still plenty of fun to be had

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you were one of the hundred of thousands of people who were late purchasing a Comic-Con badge and now have to spend the weekend following the fun on television and social media, well, better luck next year.

Just kidding! News 8 Morning Extra feels for you, that’s why lifestyle blogger Sugar Jones was invited to the studio Tuesday to tell us all about the different things you can get into in the downtown area outside of Comic-Con.

Are you a retro gamer? If so, head on down to the pinball lounge at the Marriott Marquis from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stern, the oldest pinball machine makers in all the land, has exclusive Star Wars themed machines to satisfy your paddle jamming needs. You won’t beat Dan Cohen’s high score, but you can try.

One of the biggest draws outside of Comic-Con will be the cosplay parade. Jones talks more in depth about the parade with Cohen and Heather Myers, and how you can participate in it with a fun costume.

For more content from Jones’ blog, visit LiveTheSweetLife.com.