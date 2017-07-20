Stunt woman, inventor show off Iron Man flight technology - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stunt woman, inventor show off Iron Man flight technology

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - She's a tough stuntwoman and he's a real-life Iron Man. 

And they're hoping to take your breath away at a fun and free event Thursday night. 

Stuntwoman and actress Zoë Bell and jet-powered exosuit inventor & founder of Gravity Industries Richard Browning stopped by Morning Extra to showcase the Iron Man flight technology. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.