Pacific Beach Attacks: Two women attacked on same street corner

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Lighting strikes twice in Pacific Beach after two women were attacked on the very same street corner.

A woman told News 8 she was grabbed from behind while walking along Cass Street at Pacific Beach Drive Thursday night – and she’s not the first.

Kat Rice has lived in Pacific Beach for three decades and said she was aware of her surroundings Thursday night.

Rice said she chose her route home because it was better lit, but noticed a man was following her. Rice was walking back home from Thrusters Lounge on Mission Boulevard when she noticed the man behind her.

She began to speed walk, but before she knew it, the man rushed at her and threw her to the ground.

“I felt like I was in a movie – it was so surreal. I heard running and next thing I knew, he was on top of me and threw me on the ground. He flipped me and started punching me in the face” she said.

Rice said the attacker tore off her purse strap. “He tried to pull my shorts off and I just kept screaming and punching him.”

Neighbors came out to help and police even used a helicopter to chase the suspect but without luck.

Rice was left with a bloodied lip, scratches and bruises on her arm.

On July 10th, another woman was also attacked in the area.

San Diego police are investigating both cases.

“What is very concerning is the violent nature in which this person is trying to commit these crimes,” said Lt. Scott Wahl.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his 20’s, 5’8 to 5’10 with not facial hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with dark blue shorts with backwards baseball cap.

“I remember his dark eyes. They were so cold staring down at me as he was punching me,” said Rice.

Longtime Pacific Beach residents said they are mortified.

Rice said she is grateful to the neighbors who came out to help and called police as she was bleeding.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.