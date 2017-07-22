Anti-Bullying Panel hosted by Pop Culture Hero - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Pop Culture Hero Coalition created the first-ever outreach against bullying at a Comic-Con in 2013, and has since participated in over 30 conventions.

The group is hosting an anti-bullying panel at Comic-Con Day 3 from 2 to 3 p.m. in Room 28DE where panelists will address bullying, racism, misogyny, LGBTQIA-bullying, cyberbullying, and other forms of hate.

Participants of the panel include Nichelle Nichols (Star Trek), Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica), Clare Kramer (Film Pigs), and surprise guests.

Visit www.PopCultureHero.org for more information.

