Car fire prompts lane closures on I-5 south

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A vehicle that rolled off the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 south of the Border Patrol checkpoint near San Onofre State Beach has sparked a fire and prompted the closure of two southbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

CHP has requested a SigAlert in the area as Camp Pendleton firefighters battle the small blaze.

