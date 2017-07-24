Crews pick up trash, break down displays from Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Superheroes, zombies, and villains filled the Convention Center inviting fans to geek out.

But now that Comic-Con's over, what's next?

On Monday crews were breaking down the impressive displays and loading them up to be shipped off.

Some vendors had to break down their booths on Sunday night, but the bigger displays had to wait for the event to conclude.

Comic-Con related events were also held at satellite locations throughout the Gaslamp. Those areas were also in the process of being cleaned up on Monday.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from the Gaslamp with more.

