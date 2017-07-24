Crews pick up trash, break down displays from Comic-Con

The City Council's Select Committee on Homelessness Monday directed city staff to flesh out measures that can be taken relatively quickly to ease the problem of people living on San Diego's streets.
The group behind the stalled SoccerCity remake of the Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley announced Monday that they'll try to get Major League Soccer to delay announcement of its expansion franchises until after San Diegans can vote on the project next year.
The City Council is scheduled to address the critical affordable housing shortage in San Diego Monday and consider steps to alleviate the problem.
Comic-Con has drawn massive crowds once again this year but the pop culture event wasn't always what it is today.
It's a Comic-Con blast from the past! News 8 dug deep in the archives to see what's changed and what's stayed the same now that the convention is in its 47th year. Andrea Naversen shows us which characters were a big hit back in 1989 and still are today.
It's a Comic-Con blast from the past! News 8 dug deep in the archives to see what's changed and what's stayed the same now that the convention is in its 47th year. Andrea Naversen shows us which characters were a big hit back in 1989 and still are today.
The National Dog Trainer of the Year calls San Diego home. She's always sharing one-minute video tips through social media and this morning she's talking dog etiquette with us.
Authorities asked the public Monday to keep an eye out for an at-risk senior citizen who went missing last week in the College area.
The search is on to find every day heroes. The Red Cross is looking to honor individuals and organizations that are making a difference.
He was a software engineer who decided to write a book. That book, "The Martian" by Andy Weir was turned into an Oscar-nominated thriller starring Matt Damon.
Superheroes, zombies, and villains filled the Convention Center inviting fans to geek out. But now that Comic-Con's over, what's next?