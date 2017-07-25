Power restored in central San Diego after nutty squirrel causes outage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A power outage apparently caused by a squirrel that came into contact with a transmission line at a North Park utility substation Tuesday briefly left about 45,500 central San Diego homes, schools and businesses without electrical service.

The blackout struck shortly before 12:30 p.m. across a widespread area encompassing Balboa Park, Chollas Creek, City Heights, Hillcrest, Kearny Mesa, Kensington, Mission Hills, Normal Heights, North Park, Oak Park, Old Town, Talmadge, Tierrasanta and University Heights, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

Repair personnel had power restored to all the affected addresses in about an hour, SDG&E spokeswoman Helen Gao said.