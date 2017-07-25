Power restored in central San Diego after nutty squirrel causes outage

power outage apparently caused by a squirrel that came into contact with a transmission line at a North Park utility substation Tuesday briefly left about 45,500 central San Diego homes, schools and businesses without electrical service.
A two-alarm fire that engulfed a Spring Valley home caused between $100,000 and $200,000 in damages, but the family inside escaped safely and the home is salvageable, officials said Tuesday.
A 30-year-old man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of murder in the fatal stabbing of a 58-year-old woman in a Clairemont home, police said.
A fire that has scorched 255 acres of brush in the rugged northeastern reaches of San Diego County is 85 percent contained Tuesday, authorities said.
A San Diego teacher’s tense confrontation with a Border Patrol agent is going viral after the agent asked her if she was an American citizen at a checkpoint in New Mexico.
Researchers at the San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research announced Monday that they've made their first attempt to artificially inseminate a southern white rhinoceros, in an attempt to save the critically endangered northern white rhino.
