Handshake tips: Let's shake on it - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Handshake tips: Let's shake on it

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —  Shaking a person's hand can be a delicate dance. How hard do you squeeze? And how long do you hold on? 

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets an handshaking expert explains why President Trump Is helping her sell books

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.