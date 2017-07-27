A California Deputy Attorney arrested on child pornography charge

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A state prosecutor and son of an infamous figure in the Watergate scandal was arrested on a child pornography charge at his home in Coronado.

California Deputy Attorney General Raymond Liddy, who is 53-years-old, was taken into custody and booked into federal jail Tuesday. He is the son of G. Gordon Liddy.

Raymond was accused of possessing disturbing pornographic images.

“Just the mere fact of charges like this are a tragedy for everyone involved,” said Raymond’s attorney, Knut Johnson.

Johnson told News 8 exclusively that FBI agents arrested the Deputy A.G.

“He has plead not guilty. This is the very beginning of the case and then we will get to the end and figure out what it is all about,” said Johnson.

According to federal court records, the child porn case started this past January when Raymond’s internet provider sent a cybercrimes tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an uploaded child porn image.

Further investigation showed ten child porn images – one of a nude prepubescent girl linked to Raymond’s online account.

“He is a wonderful person. He is universally loved by a lot of different people who expressed that to me and he is a terrific human being,” said Johnson.

Neighbors said they are shocked.

News 8 featured Raymond, who is also a Marine Reservist, when he returned from Iraq in 2003, patrolling the U.N. headquarters before it blasted.

“He dedicated a whole lot of his life to this country,” said Johnson.

A spokesperson for the California Attorney General said the office is aware of the allegations and Raymond has been placed on administrative time-off.

Raymond made his first court appearance Tuesday. He is expected to be released from jail be put on house arrest.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 8th in federal court.