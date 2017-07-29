San Diegans join nationwide rally in support of Affordable Care Act

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Planned Parenthood hosted a local faction of a nationwide rally Saturday calling for Republican members of Congress to step back from efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The “Our Lives on the Line” day of action spawned rallies in major cities across the country. In San Diego, a mass of supporters filled Balboa Park to celebrate the fail of the Skinny repeal bill in the Senate and to vocalize their continuing fight against Obamacare’s repeal-- a fight Planned Parenthood supporters called “far from over.”

More than 100,000 people in San Diego County benefit from Planned Parenthood-provided services, like cancer screenings, well woman exams and birth control medication. About 67 percent of funding for Planned Parenthood in the region comes from federal and state reimbursements for services provided under Medical, according to Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest.

Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday to encourage GOP Senators to demand another vote for his plan to repeal and replace “before voting on any other bill.”