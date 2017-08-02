USD named most beautiful campus in nation by The Princeton Review

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Princeton Review has released the 26th edition of "The Best 382 Colleges."

The 2018 edition includes 62 lists that rank colleges based on best food, happiest students and more.

University of San Diego was honored as # 1 on the Most Beautiful Campus list.

The department of history at the beautiful campus of the private Roman Catholic research university USD in March 2013. (Photo by Frank Duenzl/AP)

Creating a beautiful place for students to get their education was important to USD's co-founder Mother Rosalie Hill.

"There are three things that are significant in education: beauty, truth and goodness. But the only one that attracts people on sight is beauty. If beauty attracts people, they will come and find the truth and have goodness communicated to them by the kind of people here,” said Hill.

The Immaculata Parish at the campus of USD. (Photo by Frank Duenzl/AP)

USD was also ranked # 18 for both Best Campus Food and Most Popular Study Abroad Program.

San Diego State University also made one of The Princeton Review's lists coming in at # 4 for Lots of Greek Life.