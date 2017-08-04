Findings reveal SANDAG misled voters over Measure A

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Association of Governments board members said Friday the organization needs improved internal procedures to prevent a recurrence of the breakdown that occurred when the group released faulty revenue projections for a tax-increase measure on last fall's ballot.



To achieve that goal, the group plans to conduct a forensic investigation of documents stemming from the handling of Measure A and conduct a closed-session review of the performance of Executive Director Gary L. Gallegos, according to a motion board members approved after a three-hour meeting.



The board listened to an in-depth report on SANDAG's over-estimation of revenues, followed by withering criticism from the audience. Numerous civic leaders and private citizens demanded more honesty from SANDAG and its members, while at least two people called on Gallegos to resign.



Measure A would have raised the countywide sales tax by a half-cent to pay for transportation and environmental projects, but it fell short of the two-thirds necessary for passage.



SANDAG came under fire after revelations surfaced that its staff knew before the November election that its financial projections for the measure were faulty, but didn't inform the board or the public.



The report by an Orange County law firm on SANDAG's over-estimation of revenues determined there was "no intent or deliberate effort'' to deceive the public or the agency's Board of Directors, SANDAG Chairman Ron Roberts said.



Among the many findings in the report was an over-reliance on one economist who had worked at SANDAG for many years.



The report also found "that there was internal conflict within SANDAG about the forecasting methodology, and that a month from the election there was concern about the accuracy of the final numbers, although the lead economist on Measure A continued to defend the projections up to and after Nov. 8, 2016,'' Roberts said.