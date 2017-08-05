Marine killed in accident at Camp Pendleton - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Marine killed in accident at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (NEWS 8) - A 20-year-old Marine was killed in an accident on Friday at Camp Pendleton.

The Marine Corps said that Lance Cpl. Cody J. Haley of Hardin, Iowa, was injured in an accident on Friday at the base and pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated at this time.

Lance Cpl. Haley was assigned to the 1st Marine Division and deployed with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in March of 2016. His military awards include the National Defense Service medal, Global War on Terrorism Service medal, and the Sea Service Deployment ribbon.

