'Clash at Clairemont' fundraiser returns to San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Clash at Clairemont' fundraiser returns to San Diego

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The biggest names in skate-boarding and BMX will unite to "crush cancer" and support the YMCA. 
     
The "Clash at Clairemont" is southern California's premier skatercross fundraiser. 
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Mission Valley with everything you need to know. 

Watch: Andy Macdonald talks skatercross with our Ashley Jacobs ahead of Saturday's #ClashAtClairmont.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.